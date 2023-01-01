Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is Canal Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 20.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $70,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $283.78 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

