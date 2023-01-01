Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.57. 1,090,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,318. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

