Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ontology has a market cap of $134.55 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.23 or 0.07240944 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007703 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

