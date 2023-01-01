Oppenheimer Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $492.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $512.00 to $492.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $343.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.43 and a 200-day moving average of $332.34. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

