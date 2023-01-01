Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,200 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

