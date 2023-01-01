Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 175 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day moving average of $272.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.