Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.14. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

