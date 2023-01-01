Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $78,366,286. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $259.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

