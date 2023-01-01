Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

