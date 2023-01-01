Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,225 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.