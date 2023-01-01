Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,087 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CohBar were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

CohBar Stock Down 2.6 %

CohBar stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. CohBar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

