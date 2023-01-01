Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 169 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

