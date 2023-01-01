Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 515 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

