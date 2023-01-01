Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

