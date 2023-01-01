Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.