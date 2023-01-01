Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.41 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00041914 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

