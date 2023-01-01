Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00227205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06700854 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,232,081.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

