Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 19,590 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 83.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 311.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 168.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,497. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

