Otter Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,679 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

