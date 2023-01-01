PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Update

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $58,147.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,712 shares of company stock worth $1,873,179 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 737,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,766. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

