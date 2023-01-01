Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

