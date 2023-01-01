Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 21,200,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 2,830,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,131. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.