Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.