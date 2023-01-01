Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR remained flat at $7.13 during trading on Friday. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Further Reading

