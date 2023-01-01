Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.5% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $878.33 million and $524,833.03 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002732 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011269 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.