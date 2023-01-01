Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.2 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.