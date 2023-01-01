Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.2 %
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
