PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,966 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 705.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,318 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 556,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $482,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

