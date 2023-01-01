PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,162. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.