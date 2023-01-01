PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 901,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

