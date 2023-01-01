PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,520 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,028. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

