PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $266.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,858,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.