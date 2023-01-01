PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. 372,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

