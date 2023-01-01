PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. 380,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

