PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 838.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 415,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,258,000 after buying an additional 371,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $107,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,374. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

