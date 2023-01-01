PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of PCCW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PCCW has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.
About PCCW
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCCWY)
