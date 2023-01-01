PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCCW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PCCW has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

