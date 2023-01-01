Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 986 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

