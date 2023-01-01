Pembroke Management LTD Acquires Shares of 5,688 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 331,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $8,091,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 538,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.40 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

