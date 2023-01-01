Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.66% of Couchbase worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,791,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

