Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after buying an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.97 ($19.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($24.79).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.14 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of €247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €244.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

