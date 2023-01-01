Pembroke Management LTD Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Tucows accounts for about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.56% of Tucows worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Tucows by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,156,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TCX opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

