Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $310.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $418.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

