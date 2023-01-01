Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 17,845 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,371 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.75% of Perficient worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Perficient stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $133.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

