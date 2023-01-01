Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. CRA International makes up about 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.95% of CRA International worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CRA International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $122.43 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $125.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $872.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

CRA International Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

