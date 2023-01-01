Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.20% of Omnicell worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.42 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $182.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

About Omnicell



Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

