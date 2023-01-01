Pembroke Management LTD Sells 32,609 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average is $272.49.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

