Pembroke Management LTD Sells 9,350 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.59% of Globus Medical worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $74.27 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.