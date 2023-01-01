Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Peraso stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 71,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 119.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Peraso in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

