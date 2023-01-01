Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 1,104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,051,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petroteq Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PQEFF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,499. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
