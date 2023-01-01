Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 1,104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,051,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PQEFF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,499. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

