PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in December

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. 429,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.