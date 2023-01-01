Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.47 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

